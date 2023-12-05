Previous
Dinner time by photographycrazy
Photo 683

Dinner time

Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie Florida
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Amazing photo
December 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, the clarity is awesome. A stunning shot
December 5th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Wish I could get down there to see some of the goings on.
December 5th, 2023  
amyK ace
That is some crazy good timing,,,should be a National Geographic cover!
December 5th, 2023  
Bobbi C ace
Stunning image!
December 5th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Fab photo!!!
December 5th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, such amazing detail!
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise