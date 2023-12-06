Sign up
Apple snail
The last couple of days I've posted pics of a female Snail Kite and an apple snail. Here is a close up of the apple snail (shell) in flight
6th December 2023
Milanie
ace
What neat detail
December 6th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Super macro
December 6th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Holly molly…. Awesomeness
December 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Such clarity…. fave!
December 6th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 6th, 2023
