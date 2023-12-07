Sign up
Photo 685
Stalking
An alligator trying to sneak up on a Great Blue Heron. Heron decided to fly away! Paynes Prairie Florida
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
7
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
narayani
ace
Fabulous shot!
December 7th, 2023
Olwynne
Fantastic capture
December 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - you have captured that piercing eye so well !
December 7th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
See ya later Alligator. Great capture.
December 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stunning head!
December 7th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Lovely close-up
December 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Just love the Jurassic eye
December 7th, 2023
