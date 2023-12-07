Previous
Stalking by photographycrazy
Photo 685

Stalking

An alligator trying to sneak up on a Great Blue Heron. Heron decided to fly away! Paynes Prairie Florida
narayani ace
Fabulous shot!
December 7th, 2023  
Olwynne
Fantastic capture
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - you have captured that piercing eye so well !
December 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
See ya later Alligator. Great capture.
December 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunning head!
December 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Lovely close-up
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Just love the Jurassic eye
December 7th, 2023  
