Previous
Photo 691
Snail Kite
The dark color of the male really brings out the color of it's eyes! Paynes Prairie Florida
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
8
9
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
698
photos
249
followers
248
following
189% complete
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic red eyes, they sure like those snails
December 14th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fantastic capture.
December 14th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
December 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous, what a beautiful bird!
December 14th, 2023
Desi
Wow!
December 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 14th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Incredible shot. You had a great session at this location.
December 14th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful detail
December 14th, 2023
