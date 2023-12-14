Previous
Snail Kite by photographycrazy
Photo 691

Snail Kite

The dark color of the male really brings out the color of it's eyes! Paynes Prairie Florida
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic red eyes, they sure like those snails
December 14th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fantastic capture.
December 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
December 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous, what a beautiful bird!
December 14th, 2023  
Desi
Wow!
December 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 14th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Incredible shot. You had a great session at this location.
December 14th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful detail
December 14th, 2023  
