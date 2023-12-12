Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Almost stepped on him!
I was in a rush to get a shot, backing up to focus & looked down! One more step & I would have stepped on his snout. Just glad he wasn't hungry! Alligators come up on the bank to sun in the afternoon. I took this shot after walking far away!
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
8
7
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details
Flashback
View
Monica
Fabulous shot - glad you didn't step on him...
(If there was even a remote possibility of finding an alligator where I live, I woulnd't takem my eyes off the floor, you are brave)
December 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a great shot! However, I do think being eaten by a crocodile is probably a bit “above & beyond” for 365! 😂
December 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Oh no! A scary encounter! And a marvelous shot
December 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and she's smiling!
December 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool shot that would be an awful fright for you
December 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot , he's smiling at how he had frightened you ! So glad you are safe ! fav
December 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s fabulous. Big fav
December 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Those are some scary teeth
December 12th, 2023
