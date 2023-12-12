Previous
Almost stepped on him! by photographycrazy
Almost stepped on him!

I was in a rush to get a shot, backing up to focus & looked down! One more step & I would have stepped on his snout. Just glad he wasn't hungry! Alligators come up on the bank to sun in the afternoon. I took this shot after walking far away!
Monica
Fabulous shot - glad you didn't step on him...
(If there was even a remote possibility of finding an alligator where I live, I woulnd't takem my eyes off the floor, you are brave)
December 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a great shot! However, I do think being eaten by a crocodile is probably a bit “above & beyond” for 365! 😂
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oh no! A scary encounter! And a marvelous shot
December 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and she's smiling!
December 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot that would be an awful fright for you
December 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot , he's smiling at how he had frightened you ! So glad you are safe ! fav
December 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s fabulous. Big fav
December 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Those are some scary teeth
December 12th, 2023  
