Rosette Spoonbill by photographycrazy
Photo 689

Rosette Spoonbill

There are so many birds at Paynes Prairie! Just wish we had a little more sunlight!
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Jesika
Beautiful. The colour is glorious and captured so well.
December 11th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautifully captured
December 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Perfect.
December 11th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wow a perfect shot … love it!
December 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Brilliant.
December 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful, such a wonderful form and colour , captured as he flies past. You must have been so pleased in capturing this .. big fav
December 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Breathtaking shot and this color is amazing!

You are ready to publish a magnificent bird book!
December 11th, 2023  
