Photo 689
Rosette Spoonbill
There are so many birds at Paynes Prairie! Just wish we had a little more sunlight!
11th December 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Views
16
Comments
Fav's
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Jesika
Beautiful. The colour is glorious and captured so well.
December 11th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautifully captured
December 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Perfect.
December 11th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wow a perfect shot … love it!
December 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Brilliant.
December 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, such a wonderful form and colour , captured as he flies past. You must have been so pleased in capturing this .. big fav
December 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Breathtaking shot and this color is amazing!
You are ready to publish a magnificent bird book!
December 11th, 2023
You are ready to publish a magnificent bird book!