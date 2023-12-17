Previous
Egret delivery service by photographycrazy
Egret delivery service

Great White Egret fly off with a fish. Paynes Prairie Florida
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

@photographycrazy
Corinne C
A wonderful timing and a fun title. Fabulous shot!
December 18th, 2023  
Yao RL
Wow the beak pierced into the fish.
December 18th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Great capture — wow!
December 18th, 2023  
