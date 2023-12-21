Previous
Great Blue by photographycrazy
Great Blue

Great Blue Heron still looks like a dinosaur! Paynes Prairie Florida
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
haskar
Wow!
December 21st, 2023  
Casablanca
Fav! Wow!
December 21st, 2023  
Beverley
Definitely jurassic!
December 21st, 2023  

Spectacular
December 21st, 2023  
