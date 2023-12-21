Sign up
Photo 697
Great Blue
Great Blue Heron still looks like a dinosaur! Paynes Prairie Florida
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
gloria jones
ace
Wow!
December 21st, 2023
haskar
ace
Fav! Wow!
December 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Definitely jurassic!
December 21st, 2023
Beverley
ace
Spectacular
December 21st, 2023
