Previous
Photo 698
Spear fishing
Fresh catch for a Great White Egret. Paynes Prairie Florida
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
4
7
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
705
photos
249
followers
249
following
191% complete
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So Perfect
December 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! I feel sorry for the fish in the prime of his life !! Stunning shot ( and stab )!
December 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, what a catch! Great find and capture
December 22nd, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent
December 22nd, 2023
