Previous
Spear fishing by photographycrazy
Photo 698

Spear fishing

Fresh catch for a Great White Egret. Paynes Prairie Florida
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So Perfect
December 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! I feel sorry for the fish in the prime of his life !! Stunning shot ( and stab )!
December 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, what a catch! Great find and capture
December 22nd, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise