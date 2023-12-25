Previous
Merry Christmas! by photographycrazy
Photo 700

Merry Christmas!

Hope you are all enjoying Christmas! Great Blue Heron feasting on fish, Paynes Prairie Florida
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Amazing capture. Truly spectacular
December 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas! That is a stellar shot.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise