Photo 701
Great White
Hope you had a great Christmas and now on to the New Year!
26th December 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
708
photos
248
followers
248
following
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Privacy
Public
Phil Howcroft
ace
another stunner for your 365 portfolio
December 26th, 2023
KV
ace
Wow. Fav.
December 26th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture. Love the reflection on the rippled water.
December 26th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb shot!
December 26th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic!
December 26th, 2023
