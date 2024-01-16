Previous
Scratching an itch by photographycrazy
Photo 715

Scratching an itch

Anhinga, Sweetwater Wetlands
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Phil Sandford ace
Oh that is stunning.
January 16th, 2024  
Kay Hodges ace
Beautiful Bird and Stunning Image
January 16th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Amazing detail. Great capture.
January 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh that curve is so appealing!
January 16th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
January 16th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful light and texture, and I love that sinuous S curve.
January 16th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture
January 16th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
What a magnificent image, Bill! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
January 16th, 2024  
narayani ace
Lovely light
January 16th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Stunning image and beautiful light. :)
January 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Amazing shot and light
January 16th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Outstanding!
January 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Superb… so wonderful to see such detail…love it 😊
January 16th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful composition!
January 16th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wonderful close up and composition.
January 16th, 2024  
