Previous
Flying too close! by photographycrazy
Photo 716

Flying too close!

Both a good and bad thing but most good! Inmature Bald Eagle, Paynes Prairie Florida
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
Beautifully cropped/composed!
January 18th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful detail
January 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Incredible! Love it
January 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Definitely don’t want those talons too close 😱
January 18th, 2024  
Chrissie
Wow! How beautiful!
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Too close for the photographer but not to the viewer 😊 fabulous shot
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise