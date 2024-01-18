Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
Flying too close!
Both a good and bad thing but most good! Inmature Bald Eagle, Paynes Prairie Florida
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details
Flashback
View
Thom Mitchell
Beautifully cropped/composed!
January 18th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful detail
January 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Incredible! Love it
January 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Definitely don’t want those talons too close 😱
January 18th, 2024
Chrissie
Wow! How beautiful!
January 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Too close for the photographer but not to the viewer 😊 fabulous shot
January 18th, 2024
