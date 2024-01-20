Previous
Fishing by photographycrazy
Photo 718

Fishing

An alligator watches a Bald Eagle catch a fish. Composite of a Bald Eagle, Paynes Prairie Florida
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Islandgirl ace
Wow well done!
January 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Superb!
January 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous capture
January 20th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great original shots and construction into this composite.
January 20th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Stunning photography. Fav.
January 20th, 2024  
