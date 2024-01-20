Sign up
Photo 718
Fishing
An alligator watches a Bald Eagle catch a fish. Composite of a Bald Eagle, Paynes Prairie Florida
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
5
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
725
photos
256
followers
250
following
196% complete
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Islandgirl
ace
Wow well done!
January 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Superb!
January 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous capture
January 20th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great original shots and construction into this composite.
January 20th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Stunning photography. Fav.
January 20th, 2024
