Lift-off, Space Shuttle by photographycrazy
Lift-off, Space Shuttle

I was able to see several lauches of the shuttle since I worked on base.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags ace
You lucky fella and it's a fabulous capture!
February 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wow!
February 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! fav
February 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow,
February 24th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
WOW!
February 24th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Terrific!
February 25th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Amazing
February 25th, 2023  
