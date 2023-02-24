Sign up
3 / 365
Lift-off, Space Shuttle
I was able to see several lauches of the shuttle since I worked on base.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
7
7
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
441
photos
228
followers
218
following
Mags
ace
You lucky fella and it's a fabulous capture!
February 24th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wow!
February 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! fav
February 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow,
February 24th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
WOW!
February 24th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific!
February 25th, 2023
Gosia
ace
Amazing
February 25th, 2023
