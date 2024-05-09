Sign up
Photo 1072
A Prickly Situation
When you come across the beginning of a pine one tree it can be a prickly situation.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1121
photos
40
followers
179
following
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
10th May 2024 6:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
pinecones
