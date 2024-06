Parker National Forest

Welcome to Parker National Forest, the theme of my niece's baby shower. We are getting closer to my great nephew's arrival and the family can't wait. It's been 8 years since there was a baby in the family. Don't tell me this little guy isn't going to be spoiled. He already is and he isn't even here yet. The picture is of a diaper cake that my other niece put together as a decoration for the shower...a camping theme.