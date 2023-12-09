Previous
Portrait of Peanut by photohoot
Portrait of Peanut

This is my first attempt at free hand needle felting. It's many layers of wool, repeatedly stabbed on both sides, over and over again untill it resembles a loved one's cat. It's an oversized coaster.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Wendy

@photohoot
Photo Details

