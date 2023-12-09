Sign up
24 / 365
24 / 365
Portrait of Peanut
This is my first attempt at free hand needle felting. It's many layers of wool, repeatedly stabbed on both sides, over and over again untill it resembles a loved one's cat. It's an oversized coaster.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
Wendy
@photohoot
Wendy
@photohoot
24
photos
4
followers
13
following
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
9th December 2023 8:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
cat
,
diy
,
needle
,
craft
,
felting
