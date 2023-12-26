Previous
Resurrection by photohoot
Resurrection

Taking a shower can be a chore, but oh the resurrection. I am reborn.




Brought to you by Fiveplustwo-resurrection challenge. Any selfie that reflects resurrection is acceptable. Join along!
Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
