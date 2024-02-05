Sign up
83 / 365
Pushing Up Clovers
I found this porcelain hand while looking for a goblet at the thrift store. I didn't find a goblet but I did take the hand with me. I knew right away it had a place in my arsenal.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
3
1
365
Pixel 7 Pro
5th February 2024 3:10pm
Tags
hand
,
broken
,
store
,
clover
,
miniature
,
thrift
,
treasure
,
found
,
severed
,
repurposed
,
suffered
,
thrifts
Dave
That is a handy thing to have.
February 5th, 2024
