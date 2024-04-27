Previous
Recycled Turtle by photohoot
Recycled Turtle

Created with items found in the ocean and along the shore.
27th April 2024

Wendy

@photohoot
John Falconer
This is just so fantastic. Well done.
April 27th, 2024  
Dave
Beautiful image from a disastrous problem.
April 27th, 2024  
