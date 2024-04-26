Born Free

He speaks to me. His sad eyes.



Teddy Roosevelt knelt in the grass, raised his rifle and eyed the lion that was charging straight at him.



The animal was a “splendid old fellow,” Roosevelt would later write. “A heavy male with a yellow-and-black mane . . . burly and savage.” The lion raced closer, its ears laid back and fierce, guttural grunts echoing from deep within its throat.