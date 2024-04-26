Previous
Born Free by photohoot
131 / 365

Born Free

He speaks to me. His sad eyes.

Teddy Roosevelt knelt in the grass, raised his rifle and eyed the lion that was charging straight at him.

The animal was a “splendid old fellow,” Roosevelt would later write. “A heavy male with a yellow-and-black mane . . . burly and savage.” The lion raced closer, its ears laid back and fierce, guttural grunts echoing from deep within its throat.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli ace
Oh dear!
April 26th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture and sad caption.
April 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@zilli @johnfalconer Such a magnificent creature. RIP big guy. Thanks!.
April 26th, 2024  
Mona Chrome
😢
April 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
This upsets me no end and I hate all those big game hunters! The poor animals have to die because the hunters need to get a thrill!

I live in a country where hundreds of animals are killed each year because it brings currency into the country.

To make matters worse, they are specially bred for this purpose. It makes me sick to the stomach, he should have died free too!
April 26th, 2024  
vaidas ace
- And how do you do?
- You see...
April 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@ludwigsdiana totally agree. It is our history and we can't deny it. Hopefully in the future things will change, It's not just the hunter, but the individuals that encourage and breed for the purpose. I can understand villages that have a threat, but breeding for the purpose is outlandish.
April 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@vaidasguogis 💔
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise