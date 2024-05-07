Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
177 / 365
ICMusic
In the stillness of a click,
A moment frozen in time,
Echoes of beauty linger,
Like notes in a melodic rhyme.
The lens, a conductor's baton,
Guiding light with finesse,
Shadows dance in harmony,
Creating a visual caress.
Each frame, a symphony,
Of colors and of light,
The composition sings a song,
That captivates the sight.
Just as music moves the soul,
Photography evokes emotion,
An art form that transcends,
Creating a timeless devotion.
So let us revel in the art,
Of capturing life's hues,
For in both music and photography,
We find our hearts infused.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
462
photos
52
followers
58
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
141
175
141
142
142
176
177
143
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3N
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
movement
,
icm
,
@photohoot
vaidas
ace
Yes!
May 7th, 2024
summerfield
ace
this is a brilliant shot! aces!
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close