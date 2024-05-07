Previous
ICMusic by photohoot
ICMusic

In the stillness of a click,
A moment frozen in time,
Echoes of beauty linger,
Like notes in a melodic rhyme.

The lens, a conductor's baton,
Guiding light with finesse,
Shadows dance in harmony,
Creating a visual caress.

Each frame, a symphony,
Of colors and of light,
The composition sings a song,
That captivates the sight.

Just as music moves the soul,
Photography evokes emotion,
An art form that transcends,
Creating a timeless devotion.

So let us revel in the art,
Of capturing life's hues,
For in both music and photography,
We find our hearts infused.
7th May 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
vaidas
Yes!
Yes!
May 7th, 2024  
summerfield ace
this is a brilliant shot! aces!
May 7th, 2024  
