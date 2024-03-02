Previous
Did Someone Say Cloe-Up? by photohoot
108 / 365

Did Someone Say Cloe-Up?

Yogi, the cat dog.
2nd March 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
29% complete

Casablanca ace
Love this 🐾
March 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@casablanca thanks! She normally doesn't like that her picture is being taken. Might capture one of her 9 lives. 😉
March 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@photohoot I always remember that quote that says in Egypt cats were worshipped. They have not forgotten this.
Law unto themselves! You caught one life for posterity anyway :)
March 2nd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Cute little face. I love the color of her eyes.
March 2nd, 2024  
