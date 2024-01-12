Previous
Joe by photohoot
Joe

Reflection

I see an older gentleman, missing his teeth and eating a toilet paper roll.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Wendy

@photohoot
JackieR ace
So do I now!!

Email resent!!
January 12th, 2024  
