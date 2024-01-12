Sign up
Joe
Reflection
I see an older gentleman, missing his teeth and eating a toilet paper roll.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
joe
,
reflect
,
kite
JackieR
ace
So do I now!!
January 12th, 2024
