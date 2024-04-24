Previous
Off With Her Head by photohoot
130 / 365

Off With Her Head

terracotta figure from Mali that dates from 900–1400 AD. The figure is called Jenne-jeno.

located at The National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
