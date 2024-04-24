Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Off With Her Head
terracotta figure from Mali that dates from 900–1400 AD. The figure is called Jenne-jeno.
located at The National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
423
photos
47
followers
54
following
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
AFK
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
24th April 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in
,
of
,
museum
,
washington
,
statue
,
nude
,
history
,
national
,
natural
,
artifact
,
@photohoot
,
dc.
