Hope by photohoot
Hope

The Hope Diamond, owned by Elizabeth Taylor and admired by this little girl, is a sapphire-blue gemstone from India that is one of the largest blue diamonds known. The diamond's history begins in 1666 when French merchant Jean-Baptiste Tavernier purchased the diamond in India in uncut form. He cut the stone and renamed it "the French Blue" (Le bleu de France) before selling it to King Louis XIV of France in 1668. In 1673, the stone was recut into a 67-carat heart, but disappeared after the crown-jewel robbery of 1792. In 1830, London banker Thomas Hope purchased the diamond, which became known as the Hope Diamond.
Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Zilli ace
Interesting, thanks for the description.
April 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@zilli I'm trying. Thanks for noticing. 🤍
April 26th, 2024  
Mona Chrome
The little girl really makes this image. Great job.
April 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@monachorome Thanks for noticing her. She was a pleasant surprise. I was focused on the gem and only noticed her after the fact.
April 26th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Interesting history. I knew it belonged to Elizabeth Taylor but the rest is new to me. I like your composition.
April 26th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
great image of a wonderful adventure shown all in the glance of two onlookers, well told
April 26th, 2024  
JackieR ace
She looks mesmerised
April 26th, 2024  
