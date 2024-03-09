Previous
Anticipation by photohoot
Anticipation

yesterday she had the perfect beak. today she is drooling with anticipation.
Now I'm singing the Carly Simon version of the song.
https://youtu.be/4NwP3wes4M8?si=gwk-ZFr8hDcGC5Oh
Sing along
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Wendy ace
taken today... having issues with getting the camera to save the correct date. boogers.
March 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Enjoyed that treat, Carly Simon has been one of my lifelong favourite singers 😊
Had to smile at your photo!
March 9th, 2024  
