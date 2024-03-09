Sign up
77 / 365
Anticipation
yesterday she had the perfect beak. today she is drooling with anticipation.
Now I'm singing the Carly Simon version of the song.
https://youtu.be/4NwP3wes4M8?si=gwk-ZFr8hDcGC5Oh
Sing along
.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
5
2
AFK
NEX-3N
21st April 2018 4:52am
flower
,
garden
,
bird-of-paradise
,
florida
,
anticipation
,
songtitle-104
Wendy
ace
taken today... having issues with getting the camera to save the correct date. boogers.
March 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Enjoyed that treat, Carly Simon has been one of my lifelong favourite singers 😊
Had to smile at your photo!
March 9th, 2024
Had to smile at your photo!