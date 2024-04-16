Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Kermit's Back
He hadn't returned home in about 4 days. I scolded him and told him next time, he needs to leave a note as to where he is going and when he'll return.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
398
photos
36
followers
44
following
33% complete
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
120
120
153
121
121
154
122
155
Tags
tree
,
green
,
backyard
,
frog
,
florida
,
kermit
,
amphibian
,
apopka
,
wild-life
,
@photohoot
JackieR
ace
Leaf it out!
April 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
oh dear 🤭
April 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It looks as though it got a little scratch on his back.... I wonder what he was up to 🤭
April 16th, 2024
