Previous
Kermit's Back by photohoot
122 / 365

Kermit's Back

He hadn't returned home in about 4 days. I scolded him and told him next time, he needs to leave a note as to where he is going and when he'll return.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Leaf it out!
April 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond oh dear 🤭
April 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It looks as though it got a little scratch on his back.... I wonder what he was up to 🤭
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise