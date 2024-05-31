Sign up
169 / 365
Sharing is Caring
It's so touching to watch the sandhill cranes feed the baby. It is almost the same size as mom and dad, yet they still help it find food and will give it what they find before they eat.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
543
photos
59
followers
61
following
Views
7
AFK
31st May 2024 12:32pm
Public
baby
,
eat
,
bird
,
crane
,
sandhill
,
@photohoot
