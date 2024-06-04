Previous
Freakshow by photohoot
173 / 365

Freakshow

A wise man once told me, 'If they put a lot into the label, what's inside will suck'..
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Cool bottles. Was the wise man right?
June 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald He has an excellent track record, so I just rearranged the Publix's wine section and took a shot. No wine was consumed.
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise