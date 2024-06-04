Sign up
173 / 365
Freakshow
A wise man once told me, 'If they put a lot into the label, what's inside will suck'..
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
@photohoot
Dave
ace
Cool bottles. Was the wise man right?
June 4th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
He has an excellent track record, so I just rearranged the Publix's wine section and took a shot. No wine was consumed.
June 4th, 2024
