Pineapple Surprise

Nature is beautiful. I was thrilled to see the pineapple growing big and strong, but the three baby pineapple plants came as a huge surprise. My guess is this is the mother plants way of saying goodbye and making sure she is never forgotten.

She has provided us with at least 6 pineapples in her life span. We currently have 10 growing, 3 with fruit and 5 are fruit we have enjoyed and then replanted the tops.

Don't tell the HOA. πŸ˜‰