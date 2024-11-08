Previous
Chestnut-breasted Malkoha by photohoot
Chestnut-breasted Malkoha

Volunteering for your local bird sanctuary is such a wonderway to give back. You also get to enjoy many delightful birds. This one looks like he has some sort of deformity on his beak. He was very happy to have a visitor.
8th November 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
You have some beautiful birds in America. Much nicer than our greyish brown sparrows and pigeons. :)
November 8th, 2024  
