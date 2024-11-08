Sign up
Previous
325 / 365
Chestnut-breasted Malkoha
Volunteering for your local bird sanctuary is such a wonderway to give back. You also get to enjoy many delightful birds. This one looks like he has some sort of deformity on his beak. He was very happy to have a visitor.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
1
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
You have some beautiful birds in America. Much nicer than our greyish brown sparrows and pigeons. :)
November 8th, 2024
