Previous
20 / 365
Egg In Bread
Free hand needle felted breakfast.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
0
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
102
photos
13
followers
27
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
61
19
17
62
20
18
63
19
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
23rd November 2022 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
egg
,
needle
,
toast
,
bread
,
craft
,
wool
,
-felt
,
i-made-it
