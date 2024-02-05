Previous
Don't You Even Think About It by photohoot
41 / 365

Don't You Even Think About It

My offering is of a severed hand made of porcelain, found at the thrift store and repurposed for this photographic opportunity.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Wendy

Dave ace
Nice.
February 5th, 2024  
