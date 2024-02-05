Sign up
41 / 365
Don't You Even Think About It
My offering is of a severed hand made of porcelain, found at the thrift store and repurposed for this photographic opportunity.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
hand
broken
junk
garden
strawberry
porcelain
thrift
repurpose
Dave
ace
Nice.
February 5th, 2024
