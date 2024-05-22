Previous
Our First Boo by photohoot
In a graveyard, a kitten did appear
With a meow that was oh so sincere
My daughter and I
Couldn't help but comply
Now Boo's memories we hold dear

An old image I just re-found of the tiny kitten running towards us at the local cemetery. The story is true and we called her Boo.
Wendy

