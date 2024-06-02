Sign up
Staatliches Hofbräuhaus in München
1994
Big Thanks to
@casablanca
for coming through with where I was. Now I know ;-)
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Tags
in
,
historical
,
europe
,
hofbräuhaus
,
münchen
,
@photohoot
,
staatliches
Casablanca
ace
That is the logo for the famed and historical Staatliches Hofbräuhaus and it isn't EB, it is HB. That looks like the side of the brewery with its logo taken in Hofbraüstraße if you look on its Wikipedia entry where I just checked it for clarity. Were you ever in Munich?
More info here: look up Staatliches Hofbräuhaus in München on Wikipedia and you will see almost the same photo. Look up Hofbräuhaus am Platzl on Wikipedia and you will find all the data on the famous beer hall. Big player in Oktoberfest! But also historical info as it has been around for getting on for 450 years now.
June 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@casablanca
:-) Yes. You win the first round! I remember now. We went in and had a pint. 🍺🍺 Cheers!
June 2nd, 2024
