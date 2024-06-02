Previous
Staatliches Hofbräuhaus in München by photohoot
169 / 365

Staatliches Hofbräuhaus in München

1994

Big Thanks to @casablanca for coming through with where I was. Now I know ;-)
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is the logo for the famed and historical Staatliches Hofbräuhaus and it isn't EB, it is HB. That looks like the side of the brewery with its logo taken in Hofbraüstraße if you look on its Wikipedia entry where I just checked it for clarity. Were you ever in Munich?

More info here: look up Staatliches Hofbräuhaus in München on Wikipedia and you will see almost the same photo. Look up Hofbräuhaus am Platzl on Wikipedia and you will find all the data on the famous beer hall. Big player in Oktoberfest! But also historical info as it has been around for getting on for 450 years now.
June 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@casablanca :-) Yes. You win the first round! I remember now. We went in and had a pint. 🍺🍺 Cheers!
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise