Imperial Spiral Staircase by photohoot
170 / 365

Imperial Spiral Staircase

Baroque spiral staircase of Melk Abbey, Lower Austria -1994
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool shot!
June 3rd, 2024  
