Komorebi by photohoot
176 / 365

Komorebi

Komorebi is a Japanese word. It means the interplay of sunlight filtering through the leaves of trees. It describes the beauty of nature's play on light and shadow. There is a deeper meaning that I can't describe. Maybe you can.

Taken somewhere in Europe - 1994
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
