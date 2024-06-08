Sign up
176 / 365
Komorebi
Komorebi is a Japanese word. It means the interplay of sunlight filtering through the leaves of trees. It describes the beauty of nature's play on light and shadow. There is a deeper meaning that I can't describe. Maybe you can.
Taken somewhere in Europe - 1994
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
sunlight
,
trees
,
forest
,
europe
,
@photohoot
,
komorebi
