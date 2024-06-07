Sign up
174 / 365
Zoom Zoom
Past Olympic Bobsled Track - 1994
I thought maybe 1984 Sarajevo Olympics. However, Bosnia was in a war during 1994. I can't fathom being there during a war, let alone being able to do a mini version of the slide. Perhaps one of you fine people can assist me with the location.
(Is that the Queen on the side ;-)
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
sports
track
olympic
europe
1994
bobsled
@photohoot
Dave
ace
Nice action shot
June 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
Thanks Dave. So it's not the queen on the side? Maybe Einstein? ;-)
June 6th, 2024
