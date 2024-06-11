The Power at Sea - 1994

The Power at Sea, also known as Die Macht zur See, is a stunning fountain created by the talented Austrian sculptor Rudolf Weyr. Unveiled in 1893 and raised in 1894, this magnificent piece of art was dedicated to honoring the navy of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Situated on the curved facade of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, it proudly overlooks Michaelerplatz in Innere Stadt. Its counterpart, Power on Land or Macht zu Lande, created by Edmund Hellmer, represents the empire's armies. Weyr, a renowned Neo-Baroque style sculptor, trained under the guidance of Franz Bauer and Josef Cesar. Notably, he also contributed to the construction of the Kunsthistorisches Museum in 1875. Standing at an impressive height of 4 meters, Die Macht zur See has captivated the hearts of many, earning its place as a beloved statue.

100 years after it was raised, I stood below in awe and took it's picture.