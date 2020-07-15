Previous
Heading home by pictureme
Photo 414

Heading home

Captured on my evening walk. How beautiful it was tonight. The bay was very tranquil and the colours of the sunset were shimmering across it.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
113% complete

