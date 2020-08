Low tide

My daily walk - exercise is only permitted within one’s local area - up to one hour per day. I’ll take any opportunity I can. I’m really hoping this second lockdown achieves the outcomes we are all hoping for. It wasn’t that long ago that Melbourne was experiencing a number of days with zero new cases. How things have changed in just a few short weeks.

Hopefully, we will begin to see the positive impacts of these latest restrictions in the next few weeks with the numbers heading right down.