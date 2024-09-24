Previous
A fall leaf by pirish
A fall leaf

The trees are just starting to change colors. Ah - I love fall weather
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
September 25th, 2024  
