My. Hood by pirish
My. Hood

The mountain is looking pretty naked this time of year. Soon she will be snow covered
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
Dorothy ace
Looking beautiful!
September 28th, 2024  
