Coastal sunsets are the best by pirish
276 / 365

Coastal sunsets are the best

The west coast has great sunsets. This was wrapping up September - taken 9/30
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Pauline

@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
75% complete

