Ripples by pjbedard
Ripples

Hot afternoon, and no time to swim. So I did the next best thing and snapped some photos of the water.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

PJ Bedard

@pjbedard
Photography is my way to slow down, and notice the world around me.
Mark St Clair ace
Can't go wrong with that! I've taken indoor shots when it has been raining to much. oh... I like the reflections too
June 26th, 2024  
