Yellow Orchid by pjbedard
Yellow Orchid

Instead of hunting for my shot, today I staged one. Not as easy as I expected; I have newfound respect for studio photographers!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

PJ Bedard

@pjbedard
Photography is my way to slow down, and notice the world around me. For my 365 project, I plan to only use photos that...
2% complete

Mark St Clair ace
Nicely balanced
June 27th, 2024  
