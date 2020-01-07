Previous
Next
Wedding Shoes by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2023

Wedding Shoes

Dreading trying to find mother of the bride shoes... But first shop... loved them, fitted perfectly and reduced from £68 to £27... Result.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
554% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise