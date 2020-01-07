Sign up
Photo 2023
Wedding Shoes
Dreading trying to find mother of the bride shoes... But first shop... loved them, fitted perfectly and reduced from £68 to £27... Result.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2465
photos
14
followers
20
following
