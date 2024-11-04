Sign up
Photo 3860
Seagull Trail.
Still not got around to completing the Seagull Trail. There are at least 20 paintings of gulls positioned around the town /seafront.
Not sure if I've snapped this one on the surfshop before but it was extremely grey this morning so I struggled to fins a subject for my pic of the day!
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
4th November 2024 1:33pm
Tags
seagulls
,
painting
,
pjnn
narayani
ace
This is gorgeous!
November 6th, 2024
