Seagull Trail. by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3860

Seagull Trail.

Still not got around to completing the Seagull Trail. There are at least 20 paintings of gulls positioned around the town /seafront.

Not sure if I've snapped this one on the surfshop before but it was extremely grey this morning so I struggled to fins a subject for my pic of the day!
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
narayani ace
This is gorgeous!
November 6th, 2024  
